Alfonso Cuarón Reportedly in Talks For J.K. Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film

(CBR) J.K. Rowling”s Harry Potter spinoff, which just last weekend received a November 2016 release date from Warner Bros., already appears to be zeroing in on a director.
According to Nikki Finke, Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón is “deep in talks” for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the first in a planned trilogy inspired by the Hogwarts textbook and the adventures of its fictitious author Newt Scamander. The film marks Rowling”s screenwriting debut.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker is of course no stranger to the world of Harry Potter, having helmed 2004′s “Prisoner of Azkaban” before moving on to “Children of Men” and “Gravity.”
If Cuaron does come on board I would bet money it won’t be long till Emma Watson does to!