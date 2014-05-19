Alfonso Cuarón Reportedly in Talks For J.K. Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film

(CBR) J.K. Rowling”s Harry Potter spinoff, which just last weekend received a November 2016 release date from Warner Bros., already appears to be zeroing in on a director.

According to Nikki Finke, Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón is “deep in talks” for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the first in a planned trilogy inspired by the Hogwarts textbook and the adventures of its fictitious author Newt Scamander. The film marks Rowling”s screenwriting debut.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is of course no stranger to the world of Harry Potter, having helmed 2004′s “Prisoner of Azkaban” before moving on to “Children of Men” and “Gravity.”