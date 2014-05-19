Alfonso Cuarón Reportedly in Talks For J.K. Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film

#Harry Potter
and 05.20.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) J.K. Rowling”s Harry Potter spinoff, which just last weekend received a November 2016 release date from Warner Bros., already appears to be zeroing in on a director.

According to Nikki Finke, Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón is “deep in talks” for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the first in a planned trilogy inspired by the Hogwarts textbook and the adventures of its fictitious author Newt Scamander. The film marks Rowling”s screenwriting debut.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is of course no stranger to the world of Harry Potter, having helmed 2004′s “Prisoner of Azkaban” before moving on to “Children of Men” and “Gravity.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSALFONSO CUARONFANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEMGRAVITYHARRY POTTERhowartsjk rowling

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP