Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Gravity’ to open 70th annual Venice Film Festival

Well, I think it’s fair to say the Venice Film Festival has won the Opening Film contest this year. While Cannes had its parade slightly rained upon by the fact that their opener — Baz Luhrmann’s otherwise suitably sparkly “The Great Gatsby” — was released in the US beforehand, their Italian rivals will be kicking things off on August 28 with a world premiere that happens to be one of the year’s most anticipated films: Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity.”
As I wrote in my preview of the Venice lineup two weeks ago, the outer-space thriller, which stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, was all but certain to bow on the Lido: Cuarón has a good relationship with the festival, having premiered both “Children of Men” (2006) and “Y tu Mama Tambien” (2001) there, winning the Best Screenplay award for the latter. (Back in 2001, Alberto Barbera was the festival’s artistic director; 12 years later, he’s in charge again. The more things change, eh?) Clooney is also a Venice staple, having brought a film there in all but one of the last six years.
Less predictable was its selection as the curtain-raiser. The high-stakes opening slot is a tricky one to fill for festival programmers, and Venice has had mixed fortunes with it in recent years: Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan” started the festival with a bang in 2010, Mira Nair’s “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” with a thud last year, and with Clooney’s own “The Ides of March” landing somewhere in between in 2011. With the festival planning an all-stops-out 70th anniversary edition this year, they couldn’t afford another “Fundamentalist.” However the film turns out — and hopes are obviously sky-high — “Gravity” is just the starry prestige blockbuster (in 3D, to boot) they needed, one that will unite cineastes and red-carpet hounds alike in their excitement.
Should we be concerned that the film is premiering Out of Competition? It’s something of a surprise, given that Cuarón competed for the Golden Lion on both his previous visits to Venice — but it may be Warner Bros.’s choice rather than the festival’s, as major studios sometimes prefer not to subject their premier attractions to the pressure of early awards competition.
“Gravity” will now almost certainly proceed to Toronto after kicking things off at Venice, while a date at Telluride in between is quite possible. With Bernardo Bertolucci presiding over the Competition jury this year, the 70th Venice Film Festival will take place from August 28 to September 8, and I’ll once more be in attendance. Bring it on.
That is exciting news indeed. This year’s Venice lineup sure has the potential to be vintage one, considering the other possible films that could premiere there. I’m so jealous of those that get to go! :^) The upside is that we get to look forward to your exceptional festival coverage, as always.
Feels like yesterday we were talking about Argo at Toronto. How time flies with award seasons.
Not in competition? Pff fist sign this will be the biggest disappointment of the season. I’ll wait for Nolan’s Interstellar before throwing away my money on this hack.
The words Nolan’s Interstellar make me puke. Spielberg’s project and naming.
Umm, what?
Out of competition? Well the last film that Warner Brothers had open a film festival out of competition we know how well that was reviewed
Warner Bros. just don’t like opening their films in Competition, that’s all. They also premiered The Town, Contagion and The Informant! out of competition at Venice — all of them respectable.
Why are people sweating themselves over this? At best, it will be a 127 Hours or Buried-quality film, which is to say, not great, not a game changer, probably not even very good due to striving against an inherent monotony of narrative. Sandra Bullock panicking in space in glorious 3D for 90 minutes or howeverlong. It’s seems that Cuaron has little interest in weaving an interesting story with Gravity, but rather has made a situational film allowing him space to flex his considerable technical muscle.
Why out of the competition. The films looks quite accomplished. Surely it could have been in competition.
