Alfred Molina will track down Taylor Lautner in ‘Abduction’

05.18.10 8 years ago

It’s rare that American audiences get to see Alfred Molina in a good light. From the coked-out drug dealer in “Boogie Nights” to Doc Ock in “Spider-Man 2” to the villain in July’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” the critically acclaimed actor rarely gets to play the hero.  That is going to change – somewhat – in the new Taylor Lautner thriller “Abduction.”

According to Deadline.com, Molina will play a CIA agent attempting to find a teenager (Lautner) who is on the run after discovering he’d been kidnapped as a child. Unfortunately, Molina’s character is always one step behind in catch up to Lautner.

“Abduction” will be directed by John Singleton and is expected to begin production this summer before Lautner is committed to begin “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.”

Molina will be seen later this month in a supporting role to Jake Gyllenhaal in “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.”  He’s also got a prominent role in Julie Taylor’s intriguing awards season player “The Tempest” later this year. 

The actor also has a long history of acclaimed stage performances and is up for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his role in “Red.”  He’ll vie for the statue alongside Jude Law, Liev Schrieber, Christopher Walken and Denzel Washington when the awards are handed out on June 13.

Around The Web

TAGSABDUCTIONALFRED MOLINAjohn singletonTaylor Lautnerthe sorcerer's apprentice

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP