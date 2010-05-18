Alfred Molina will track down Taylor Lautner in ‘Abduction’

It’s rare that American audiences get to see Alfred Molina in a good light. From the coked-out drug dealer in “Boogie Nights” to Doc Ock in “Spider-Man 2” to the villain in July’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” the critically acclaimed actor rarely gets to play the hero. That is going to change – somewhat – in the new Taylor Lautner thriller “Abduction.”

According to Deadline.com, Molina will play a CIA agent attempting to find a teenager (Lautner) who is on the run after discovering he’d been kidnapped as a child. Unfortunately, Molina’s character is always one step behind in catch up to Lautner.

“Abduction” will be directed by John Singleton and is expected to begin production this summer before Lautner is committed to begin “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.”

Molina will be seen later this month in a supporting role to Jake Gyllenhaal in “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.” He’s also got a prominent role in Julie Taylor’s intriguing awards season player “The Tempest” later this year.

The actor also has a long history of acclaimed stage performances and is up for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his role in “Red.” He’ll vie for the statue alongside Jude Law, Liev Schrieber, Christopher Walken and Denzel Washington when the awards are handed out on June 13.