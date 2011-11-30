Alice Eve in talks to join J.J. Abrams’ ‘Star Trek 2’

Bombshell Alice Eve (“She’s Out of My League”) is in talks to join the cast of J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek 2”, playing an as-yet-unknown character new to the “Star Trek” universe.

Variety reports that Eve won out over other actresses that Abrams was considering for the part, including Hayley Atwell (“Captain America”) and Teresa Palmer (the upcoming “Warm Bodies”).

Meanwhile, Benicio del Toro is still in talks to join the film in a villain role that is allegedly from previous “Trek” lore (Khan?). An announcement is expected soon.

Enterprise crew members Chris Pine, John Cho, Simon Pegg, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Anton Yelchin and Zachary Quinto are all returning for the sequel.

Abrams is set to direct “Star Trek 2,” with frequent collaborators Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Damon Lindelof handling script duties. The quartet are producing, along with Bryan Burk and David Ellison.

Shooting on the film will likely start early next year, with an expected release date of May 17, 2013. It will be released in 3D, a first for the “Trek” franchise.

Eve was recently seen on the final season of “Entourage” and is co-starring alongside John Cusack and Luke Evans in the upcoming Edgar Allen Poe-derived thriller “The Raven.” She’ll follow that with a key role in “Men in Black III,” which will reunite stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.



