Alice goes on new adventures in first ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland’ trailer

05.14.13 5 years ago

“Once Upon a Time” creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are retuning to the fairy tale well for the upcoming spin-off “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” and the brand new trailer for the ABC series welcomes viewers back to that fantastical land where anything is possible. 
 
Lewis Carroll’s oft-filmed “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is just the starting point for this version of Alice (played Sophie Lowe), who falls for a handsome genie and heads off on adventures through all sorts of fantasy worlds full of pirates, mermaids, knaves, red queens, and that adorably cranky little white rabbit (voiced by John Lithgow). Are her journeys real? Or, in a PG twist on “Suckerpunch,” is she just living in an inane fantasy world? 

Watch the trailer here:

It also stars Michael Socha, Peter Gadiot, and Emma Rigby.

“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” will air Thursday nights on ABC this fall. “Once Upon a Time” will also return on Sundays this fall. 

What do you think of the new trailer?

Around The Web

TAGSALICE IN WONDERLANDEmma RigbyJOHN LITHGOWLewis CarrollMichael SochaONCE UPON A TIMEonce upon a time in wonderlandPeter GadiotSophie LoweUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP