Alice goes on new adventures in first ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland’ trailer

“Once Upon a Time” creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are retuning to the fairy tale well for the upcoming spin-off “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” and the brand new trailer for the ABC series welcomes viewers back to that fantastical land where anything is possible.



Lewis Carroll’s oft-filmed “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is just the starting point for this version of Alice (played Sophie Lowe), who falls for a handsome genie and heads off on adventures through all sorts of fantasy worlds full of pirates, mermaids, knaves, red queens, and that adorably cranky little white rabbit (voiced by John Lithgow). Are her journeys real? Or, in a PG twist on “Suckerpunch,” is she just living in an inane fantasy world?

Watch the trailer here:

It also stars Michael Socha, Peter Gadiot, and Emma Rigby.

“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” will air Thursday nights on ABC this fall. “Once Upon a Time” will also return on Sundays this fall.

What do you think of the new trailer?