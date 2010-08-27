‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Toy Story 3’ make billion dollar history for Disney

There is nothing Hollywood enjoys more than to tout its own success. So, it’s no surprise that Walt Disney Studios is making a big deal about the fact two of its 2010 releases, “Alice in Wonderland” and “Toy Story 3,” have crossed the $1 billion dollar mark this year.

“Alice in Wonderland” opened on March 5 and grossed $1.0243 billion worldwide making it the #5 film all-time for global releases. Thursday, “Toy Story 3,” which debuted June 18, had grossed $592.9 million internationally and $404.6 million domestically for a worldwide total of $997.5 million. Today, the acclaimed Pixar blockbuster will cross the billion dollar threshold. No other studio has had two films reach that mark within the same calendar year.

While “Toy Story 3” is still going well at the box office, it will probably just surpass “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’s” $1.066 billion for #4 all-time. Its hard to imagine that “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’s” $1.119 billion mark will fall to Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

James Cameron’s “Avatar” and “Titanic” are in a class of their own with $2.74 and $1.843 billion respectively. “Avatar’s” cue should actually increase with the film’s re-release in theaters this weekend.

Disney’s 2010 hasn’t been all smiles and fireworks, however. “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Step Up 3-D,” “When in Rome” have all performed seriously under studio expectations or outright bombed. The company’s next release is the Kristen Bell comedy “You Again” on Sept. 24.