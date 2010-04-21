Alicia Keys covers Blondie, Liza covers Beyonce on ‘Sex and the City 2’ set

A couple days before “Sex and the City 2” opens in theaters, the soundtrack to the film will hit shelves, chock-full of new music from Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Cee-lo, Dido, Leona Lewis and more.

“Sex and the City 2,” due May 25, features Alicia Keys covering Blondie’s “Rapture,” with production by Salaam Remi (Amy Winehouse, Wyclef Jean) as well as legendary entertainer Liza Minnelli covering Beyonce’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Just writing that made my keyboard melt.

Additionally, Jennifer Hudson is putting forth a new track with Leona Lewis, “Love Is Your Color.” Dido’s new “Everything to Lose,” plus a collaboration between Cee-Lo (Gnarls Barkley) and T-Pain (behind the decks) on “Language of Love” are also included.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon sing together, here’s as good an opportunity as ever: the small- and big-screen quarted are taking on Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman.” And I am… having “Mamma Mia!” flashbacks.

Additional tracks included previously released tunes from Keys, Erykah Badu’s sexy “Window Seat,” Liza and Billy Stritch’s “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye” and more. Your guess as to what the Sex and the City Men’s Choir is is as good as ours.

“Sex and the City 2” opens May 28.



Here is the full tracklist to “Sex in the City 2” soundtrack:

1. Alicia Keys – “Rapture”

2. Dido – “Everything to Lose”

3. Cee-Lo – “Language of Love”

4. Erykah Badu – “Window Seat”

5. Natacha Atlas – “Kidda”

6. Michael McGregor – “Euphrates Dream”

7. Liza Minnelli – “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

8. Ricki-Lee – “Can”t Touch It”

9. Alicia Keys – “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down”

10. Jennifer Hudson and Leona Lewis – “Love Is Your Color”

11. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon – “I Am Woman”

12. Sex and the City Men”s Choir – “If Ever I Would Leave You”

13. Sex and the City Men”s Choir – “Sunrise, Sunset”

14. Sex and the City Men”s Choir – “Till There Was You”

15. Shayna Steele, Jordan Ballard, Kamilah Marshall – “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered”

16. Liza Minnelli with Billy Stritch – “Ev”ry Time We Say Goodbye”

17. Aaron Zigman – “Divas and Dunes”