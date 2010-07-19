Alicia Keys ditches manager to manage herself

Alicia Keys is obviously in the middle of a number of life changes. The singer has a baby on the way with fiancee Swizz Beatz, and the pair expect to get married later in the year. She just recently ceased touring behind her “The Element of Freedom” album but is slated to play New York’s Black Ball with Jay-Z and Sade.

With respect to business, Keys has made yet another adjustment: she and longtime manager Jeff Robinson have parted ways, with the 29-year-old singer taking up the reins for herself.

A joint statement read “This decision will allow Alicia more control over all aspects of her career from singing and songwriting, to leading many business ventures and social causes,” mentioning that the singer’s AK Worldwide will now be handling matters of touring, licensing, television appearances and marketing/business development.

MBK Entertainment, her former company, will now be developing rising artists like Gabi Wilson and Elle Varner.

Parting was “mutually agreed upon and amicable.” Robinson had worked with Keys for more than 10 years.