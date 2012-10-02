Alison Brie and Emilia Clarke are among the names reportedly testing for ‘Captain America’ sequel

So are we getting a Sharon Carter in the Marvel Universe?
That’s certainly a possibility as we hear reports today that Marvel is screen-testing a list of five actresses to play the female lead in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which is due to start shooting soon. The subtitle is our one big clue about what we’re seeing in the sequel, and I was sure they were going to be headed in this direction as soon as we saw Bucky’s “death” in “Captain America.”
I think Joe Johnston did a nice job of setting up enough dangling threads in the first film to leave plenty of room for Joe and Anthony Russo to play in the sequel. The home video release of “The Avengers” has given us a glimpse at some of the scenes involving Captain America grappling with his lost past that were cut from the film. While I liked those scenes, I can see how they decided they didn’t fit in “The Avengers,” but I hope they carry over the same melancholy tone for at least part of the sequel. There’s something interesting they can play with Captain America that isn’t true for any of the other Marvel characters onscreen so far.
It’s an interesting list of actresses. I think I’m pretty shamelessly in Alison Brie’s corner. I think she’s terrific on both “Community” and “Mad Men,” and so far, she’s been doing nice supporting roles on the big screen without the perfect starring role to make her as big a star as I think she’ll eventually become. Emelia Clarke is great on “Game Of Thrones,” and I’m sure she’d make a nice addition to the cast. I’m not familiar with Jessica Findlay’s work, but with Teresa Palmer and Imogen Poots both under consideration, it looks like it’s one talented name after another, so it’ll all come down to whoever has the best chemistry with Chris Evans, and that’s why they’re testing them all.
If it is Sharon Carter who they’re adding to the film, I’m wondering if they’ll make her the niece of Peggy Carter, the character played by Haley Atwell in the first film, which is the way Marvel eventually worked out her backstory. At one point, she was Peggy’s younger sister, but enough time has passed between the stories that Marvel adjusted things. Sharon has been an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. in both the original Marvel universe and the retconned Ultimates universe, and that would be a great way to bring her together with Steve Rogers in the new movie.
As far as the reports that Black Widow will also be in the film, that shouldn’t surprise anyone. She’s a big part of the Winter Soldier storyline in the comics, and it would be nice to see them use her in more than just an obligatory cameo. That would be part of Johansson’s nine-movie deal that is pretty much standard operating procedure for the Marvel actors at this point, and whoever signs on to play the female lead for “The Winter Soldier” could be looking at the same kind of long-term utilization in the Marvel films moving forward.
Whatever the case, they’ll be shooting soon, since “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” arrives in theaters April 4, 2014.
Yep. Bucky was nailing ole’ Natasha back in the day when they were working for the Ruskies.
Maybe that’s why Russia failed against those scrappy Wolverines in the 1980s… they didn’t wake Bucky up in time.
Anyone else think it’d be awesome that Annie Edison of all people gets to punch Cap’s V-card?
PS… anyone think we can start a “bug Joss until he’s sick of us” campaign to allow Tony and Bruce, or perhaps someone in Asgard to build a super-awesome android named The Vision to download Phil Coulsen’s consciousness into, BSG-style?
Just saying. Two birds. A stone. It could work.
It’s either that or we could get Ant Man as the newest Avenger. Or Moon Knight. MOON. KNIGHT. (actually, Moon Knight would be kinda cool as a Blade-style, more grungy, more indy Marvel film)
Having Coulsen come back, and get to fight along side his hero, Cap (newly de-virginized thanks in part to Annie’s Boobs, er, not the monkey), with powers of his own, but still look like Phil Coulsen (I don’t go for the weird Visiony-look), would be awesome.
I thought Amanda Righetti was playing her in the first movie? Also, why does no one mention Black Panther EVER?
Because he’s supposed to be getting his own movie.
A Black Panther film is much-more likely to happen than a Ant Man film, for example.
I mean, super-powered King of an African paradise (it’s like Coming to America, without the laughs and royal penis-cleaners!)…
… or a guy who can shrink and talk to ants through pheromone manipulation, or get real big, who ALSO likes to beat up his wife to feel like a big man?
I’m pretty sure my vote doesn’t count, but if it did, Alison Brie would have the job in anything needing a leading lady
Well, Brie has the inside track thanks to the Community connection and it’d be interesting for her to change up her image. Plus, hubba-hubba.
re: Imogen Poots – It bespeaks the collapse of the Hollywood system that they don’t rename actors anymore and thus spare everyone the grief of dealing with an actress whose name literally means “Imogen Farts.”
Not sure i like the idea of Sharon Carter being the leading lady. She was always a dull love interest in the comics, and being a Shield agent she would would just come across as a second rate Black Widow.
Plus, if the movie is setting up a poignant reunion between Cap and Peggy, then Sharon’s presence is just going to be awkward.
“Captain Rogers, I’d like you to meet my niece, Sharon, who somehow has my last name, even though I wasn’t married when I wanted to jump your bones 70 years ago but never got the chance.”
“Ma’am,” Steve doffs his hat.
“Feel free to date her, you know, whatever you’d like to do.”
“Ummmmm. Okay.”
Alison Brie x A Trillion
Good call on Alison Brie. She’s really been poised to make a major breakthrough into film for a while now. This would definitely do the trick. Fingers crossed.
I like Alison Brie a lot, but if I was casting someone from Community to play Sharon Carter, she’d be a distant second choice.
After Yvette Nicole Brown, of course.
