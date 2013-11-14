Head back to school with pics from season five of ‘Community’

“Community” is returning for its fifth season at the beginning of January, back-to-back episodes kick things off on January 2nd. As you probably know as well, Dan Harmon is returning to the show for this fifth season and watching how the show is, once more, altered by that change should prove interesting.

All of that, however, is for another day. Today, rather than focusing on possibilities, rather than focusing on what may happen, we can instead deliver to you a gallery with 20 images from the new season.

In the gallery you will see Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, and Jonathan Banks. With all the funny faces, interesting wardrobe choices, and the occasional prop, it all seems rather enticing and makes us look forward to the new year and the new season.

“Community” returns January 2nd at 8pm.