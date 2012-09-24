All-female ‘Expendables’-style film starring Gina Carano in the works

09.24.12

Look out, Sly – there’s a new all-star action franchise in town. And this one has boobs.

Barely a month following the release of “The Expendables 2,” “Haywire” star Gina Carano has attached herself to topline a new all-female riff on the top-grossing action series, with several other “prominent actresses” reportedly in talks. The film will be written by newcomer Dutch Southern.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to make a movie that is supposed to be the female version of ‘The Expendables’ without Gina Carano in it. It would be like making Twix without caramel or Jamba Juice without jamba,” producer Adi Shankar – whose previous credits include “The Grey” and this weekend’s “Dredd 3D” – told story-breaker Variety.

Carano is a former MMA fighter whose starring turn in writer/director Steven Soderbergh’s “Haywire” earlier this year led to a role in next spring’s hugely-anticipated franchise entry “Fast Six.” That film is slated for release on May 24, 2013.

Do you like the idea of an all-female “Expendables”? Are you  a fan of Carano? Sound off below.

