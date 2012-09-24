All-female ‘Expendables’-style film starring Gina Carano in the works

Look out, Sly – there’s a new all-star action franchise in town. And this one has boobs.
Barely a month following the release of “The Expendables 2,” “Haywire” star Gina Carano has attached herself to topline a new all-female riff on the top-grossing action series, with several other “prominent actresses” reportedly in talks. The film will be written by newcomer Dutch Southern.
“I don’t know how I’m supposed to make a movie that is supposed to be the female version of ‘The Expendables’ without Gina Carano in it. It would be like making Twix without caramel or Jamba Juice without jamba,” producer Adi Shankar – whose previous credits include “The Grey” and this weekend’s “Dredd 3D” – told story-breaker Variety.
Carano is a former MMA fighter whose starring turn in writer/director Steven Soderbergh’s “Haywire” earlier this year led to a role in next spring’s hugely-anticipated franchise entry “Fast Six.” That film is slated for release on May 24, 2013.
I just hope they learned the lesson of SUCKER PUNCH. The only way ‘The Expendabelles’ will work is if they use truly strong, properly clothed women. If it’s just another jiggling cleavage cluster of pretty pin-ups, it will be a joke . . .
I’ll bet they’re going for something a little grittier than that…but we’ll see!
I love the idea!!! Gina Carano is a perfect choice for this kind of movie. Now who else should be in it? Hmm..Maybe Milla Jovovich or Uma Thurman? Or what about Kate Beckinsale?
Michelle Rodriguez, Kelly Hu, Ziyi Zhang, Michelle Yeoh. Linda Hamilton and Cynthia Rothrock in the elder stateswoman roles like Willis and Arnold in the first Expendables.
How prominent could those other actresses possibly be if Gina Carano is the topliner?
Sharon Stone is a MUST for this flick to be legit. Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton would be appropriate as well. Then one could fill in with more recent ladies.