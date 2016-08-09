All the cool kids are going wild for this ‘Twin Peaks’ vinyl re-release

We still have nearly a year before the new season of Twin Peaks premieres on Showtime. But in the meantime, we've got both Mark Frost's novel The Secret History of Twin Peaks (hitting stores on October 18) and, now, a reissue of Angelo Badalamenti's incredible score. Priced at $23, it goes on sale August 10 at mondotees.com and in stores worldwide on September 10. Meanwhile , select retail outlets (listed below) are set to participate in a “Coffee & Pie pre-release party event” on September 6.

From the press release:

Death Waltz Recording Company brings one of the greatest scores ever recorded back in print for the first time in 25 years! Death Waltz went back to the Warner archives where Tal Miller cut brand new vinyl masters for the Twin Peaks soundtrack, and then worked with Rainbo to press the record on 180g vinyl for the best possible sound quality. The record comes housed inside a 425gsm gatefold sleeve featuring lyrics and liner notes by composer Angelo Badalamenti and the cover image by Sam Smith comes approved by director David Lynch himself. The gatefold sleeve is housed within a bespoke die cut outer jacket designed by Mondo's Jay Shaw featuring super subtle white spot varnish text. The whole affair is finished with a top loading obi strip & pressed on “Damn fine coffee” vinyl.

“Bespoke die cut”? Be still my heart! (Note: I have no idea what “bespoke die cut” actually means.) If I ever buy a record player, I promise this will be the first thing I buy for it. Look how excited Audrey is: