All the news that’s fit to sing: Arcade Fire’s Will Butler’s strange new habit

02.20.15 4 years ago

Arcade Fire multi-instrumentalist Will Butler will release his first solo album Policy on March 10th, and to prep for the event, the brother of Win will sit down with The Guardian each morning starting February 23rd to create a week's worth of songs pulled from the newspaper's headlines, which The Guardian will then premiere. Speaking about the project, Butler admits that the early works of Bob Dylan influenced this rapid-fire approach to songwriting. “It was partly inspired by Bob Dylan, who used to announce that certain songs were based…

Read the rest of Arcade Fire's Will Butler to Write Songs Based on Newspaper Headlines at RollingStone.com

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP