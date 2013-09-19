All-time greatest actors turned directors: Woody Allen, Sarah Polley, Clint Eastwood

The longstanding cliche about Hollywood screenwriters is they’re really dying to tell anyone who will listen, “but I really want to direct.” Turns out some of the actors in front of the camera wouldn’t mind ruling the roost either.
This year alone we’ve seen a bumper crop of relatively new actors turned directors bring new works to the screen. James Franco has debuted two films within five months (granted, an anomaly), Fox Searchlight had a hit comedy from familiar faces Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, the second effort from Ralph Fiennes hit Telluride and Toronto, Seth Rogen’s “This is the End” was a smash, Lake Bell brought us “In a World…,” Jason Bateman made some noise with “Bad Words” at Toronto and next week Joseph Gordon Levitt’s Sundance smash “Don Jon” finally hits theaters. Granted, it would be nice if that list of actors was a tad more female and perhaps ethnically diverse, but there certainly seem to be a lot of actors looking to spread their wings.
With that in mind, HitFix’s editorial team, including In Contention’s Kristopher Tapley and Guy Lodge, ranked their all-time top 10 actors turned directors. Some of them you’ll recognize, a few you may not and it will likely stir some debate on who is missing. You can view the entire top 10 in the embedded story gallery in this post. Afterward, make sure to rank your own top 10 in the poll below.
[Yes, we’re aware we couldn’t fit in every option in the poll, but it should be diverse enough – we hope.]
I am so thankful you did not include Affleck.
Woody Allen of course is a magnificent choice. Though I would put Chaplin over him. Other legendary actors turned directors are Vittorio De Sica and Buster Keaton.
Red_Wine – Drat. Vittorio De Sica is a good one. He certainly would have made my ballot. We decided that Chaplin/Keaton/Orson Welles didn’t count because of how early they were all-in-one talents… There was some arguing, albeit with love.
-Daniel
First I wanted to complain about so many names that you left off the list (like Danny DeVito, whose visual inventiveness and sense of dark, surreal humor always amazes me), but then I saw the poll underneath and everything was forgiven.
(And I wasn’t really angry anyway. Putting names like Mel Brooks or John Cassavetes on your list shows that you really spent some time with thinking about it!)Best
Annie Hall’s a good movie, obviously but I think Woody Allen has surpassed it many times over, at this point. I’d argue that Hannah and Her Sisters, Crimes and Misdemeanors, Match Point and even Midnight in Paris are all much more compelling films. I get why there’s a sentimental tendency to immediately say “Annie Hall” when you’re doing word association with Woody Allen, but personally I don’t think I’d rank it even in his top five films. The guy’s got an incredible body of work.
I’d rank Annie Hall among the 10 Best American films ever made. It is a monumental achievement.
Annie Hall is like Citizen Kane or Casablanca for me. It’s not my favorite Woody Allen film, but it’s the one that showed people things could be done differently then they’d been done for years.
Sarah Polley is one of the all time greatest actors!?
Yeah, her inclusion feels a little affirmative-action-y. Not just that she’s a woman… more because it’s like “Let’s highlight someone who’s young and deserves attention.” Her output feels a little slight compared to some of the people left off the list, I think.
Ron Howard > Sarah Polley
It’s hard to imagine her work surviving to the point where she could make a list like this in thirty years’ time.
No one’s inclusion was “affirmative-action-y” — HitFix writers each put forward a top 10, and this list is the result of those collected votes, so selections weren’t determined by committee.
And the noun in question is “actors turned directors” — being an all-time great actor wasn’t a prerequisite for the list, though I think Polley’s a very fine one. (Would you really say Christopher Guest is an all-time great actor? Why single out the woman?)
It was a joke. Hence the username. Sarah Polley seemed the least “great actor” of those in the title. The Internet: serious business!
Ha, I didn’t even notice that his comment said “actors”, I was just personally so surprised to see her on the list as an “all time greatest director” I assumed he was referring to her directorial output. And I didn’t catch that it was semantic-parsing humor, lol.
But I stick by my “affirmative-action-y” comment… it doesn’t matter if it wasn’t determined by committee. I just have a hard time believing that people including her on their lists didn’t think to themselves, “Hm… someone young, female, and different whose work deserves to be highlighted… I’ll vote for her.” I’m not criticizing her inclusion. But when I hear “all time greatest” I certainly think it says a pretty high bar that I don’t believe she really meets.
Those are just my thoughts, though. It’s not like I’m privy to the inner workings of the voters’ minds.
Mike Nichols
Rob Reiner
Quentin Tarantino
Tarantino was a director first though, right? Even if he wasn’t. His acting ranges only from kind of capable to just plain bad.
Okay replace him with the brilliant acting talent of Spike Jonze.
Bob Fosse
Charles Laughton, obvi
Sean Penn!
Please tell me you put this list together rashly. The origin of film wasn’t 50 years ago. Strange you left off the greats –
Chaplin
Lawrence Oliver
Bob Fosse
Orson Wells
Mike Nicols
Sarah Polley seems a bit premature. I like her well enough as a director, but she’s had what, two theatrical releases?
Three.
Takeshi Kitano?
Jodie Foster anyone?
How could you leave out two of the greatest actors turned directors of all time: Orson Welles and Charlie Chaplin?