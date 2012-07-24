‘All You Need Is Kill’ starring Tom Cruise gets studio greenlight

“All You Need Is Kill” is officially happening.

The Doug Liman-directed sci-fi adaptation has received the greenlight from Warner Bros., with Tom Cruise already in London doing some prep work on the film, according to Deadline. The actor recently completed work on “Oblivion,” another science-fiction offering directed by “Tron: Legacy” helmer Joseph Kosinski.

Also starring Emily Blunt, “All You Need Is Kill” is based on the Japanese novel of the same name by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The story has been described as a sci-fi version of “Groundhog Day,” with Cruise starring as a futuristic soldier who becomes caught in a time loop and is forced to relive the day of his death at the hands of a group of invading aliens over and over again.

Cruise will next be seen in “Jack Reacher,” writer/director Christopher McQuarrie’s adaptation of the bestselling Lee Child novel “One Shot.” The Paramount film, which is being looked at as the beginning of a potential franchise, hits theaters on December 21.

Are you looking forward to “All You Need Is Kill”? Do you like seeing Cruise in the sci-fi genre? Sound off in the comments!

