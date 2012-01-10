Alliance of Women Film Journalists go with ‘The Artist,’ Hazanavicius

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has revealed its list of winners in 30 (!) categories after announcing a slate of nominees recently. The big winner in the traditional categories was “The Artist,” which won Best PIcture and Best Director. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Film: “The Artist”

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: (tie) Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs,” Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants”

Best Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Editing: “Hugo”

Best Film Music or Score: (tie) “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Hanna”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Non-English Language Film: “A Separation”

Best Documentary: “Buck”

Best Ensemble Cast: “Bridesmaids”

Best Woman Director: Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Best Woman Screenwriter: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, “Bridesmaids”

Kick Ass Award for Best Female Action Star: (tie) Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” Saoirse Ronan, “Hanna”

Best Animated Female: Isla Fisher, “Rango”

Best Breakthrough Performance: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Female Icon Award: Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”

Actress Defying Age and Ageism: Helen Mirren, “The Debt”

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry: Jessica Chastain

AWJF Award for Humanitarian Activism: Angelina Jolie (for UN work and making “In the Land of Blood and Honey” to raise awareness about genocide)

AWJF Hall of Shame Award: The Hollywood Reporter (for failing to invite any women to join the Directors Rountable)

Actress Most in Need of a New Agent: All the actresses in “New Year’s Eve”

Movie You Wanted to Love but Just Couldn’t: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Unforgettable Moment Award: “The Artist” (the sound of the glass clinking on the table)

Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction: (tie) “Melancholia” (Justine in the moonlight), “Shame” (opening sequence on the subway train)

Sequel or Remake That Should Have Been Made Award: “The Hangover Part II”

Most Egregious Love Interest Age Difference Award: (tie) “Albert Nobbs” (Glenn Close – 64, Mia Wasikowska – 22), “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” (Bella – 18, Edward – over 100)

