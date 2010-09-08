Jive Records drops ‘American Idol’ singer Allison Iraheta

Allison Iraheta has left Jive Records, a spokesman for 19 Management confirms to Hitfix.

The magenta-haired singer, who finished fourth on “American Idol” in season 8, released one album through Jive, the criminally-underrated “Just Like You,” last December. The teenage Iraheta is a cross between Pink and Kelly Clarkson as she showed on tracks like “Friday I”ll Be Over U” and the superior “Don”t Waste the Pretty.” The singles never caught on a radio and now she”s, as they say, undoubtedly looking for “new opportunities.”

Her management company isn”t saying much other than to confirm the departure, which “American Idol” followers starting blogging about over the weekend after her name disappeared from Jive”s roster. She is currently on tour opening for fellow “Idol” Adam Lambert.

Here”s an idea: What about pairing Iraheta with Orianthi The two worked on a version of “Don”t Waste the Pretty” and we think they make a pretty good duo. They could be a next generation Heart (yeah, we know that aren”t sisters), but we could use some good new female rock-oriented popsters and this could be a case where 1 +1 = 3.