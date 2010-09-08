Jive Records drops ‘American Idol’ singer Allison Iraheta

Allison Iraheta has left Jive Records, a spokesman for 19 Management confirms to Hitfix.
The magenta-haired singer, who finished fourth on “American Idol” in season 8, released one album through Jive, the criminally-underrated “Just Like You,” last December. The teenage Iraheta is a cross between Pink and Kelly Clarkson as she showed on tracks like “Friday I”ll Be Over U” and the superior “Don”t Waste the Pretty.” The singles never caught on a radio and now she”s, as they say, undoubtedly looking for “new opportunities.”
Her management company isn”t saying much other than to confirm the departure, which “American Idol” followers starting blogging about over the weekend after her name disappeared from Jive”s roster. She is currently on tour opening for fellow “Idol” Adam Lambert.
Here”s an idea: What about pairing Iraheta with Orianthi The two worked on a version of “Don”t Waste the Pretty” and we think they make a pretty good duo. They could be a next generation Heart (yeah, we know that aren”t sisters), but we could use some good new female rock-oriented popsters and this could be a case where 1 +1 = 3.
This got me so mad, JIVE SUCKS, the only artist good they have left is DAVID ARCHULETA , ahhh also Kris Allen & Cristal…THE BACKSTREET BOYS are my favorite band and they left the record label because they suck….grrrr ALLISON IS A GREAT SINGER, HOW CAN THEY DO THIS?? HER CD HASN’T SOLD MUCH BECAUSE OF THEM AND THEIR LACK OF SUPPORT AND PROMOTION TO HER, DON’T WORRY ALLISON, YOU’LL DO SO MUCH BETTER THAN THAT WACKY JIVE RECORDS.
What a shame. Hopefully Alison will get picked up by another good label. I agree that she needs to start a rock band. She definitely needs to stay away from Pop, I don’t think it’s a great fit for her.
Too bad. Thought her album was solid. Liked it more than Lambert’s or Allen’s.
I think her album was exellent… I really prefer Adam LambertÂ´s album cause got more variety and a great sound… but Allison is really amazing… I hope a major record receive her again
Allison was over-rated from the beginning. She has zero star-quality to speak of. She mumbles her words, shouts her way throughout her songs, and seems to have absolutely no rhythm. She moves so weirdly. I think Jive made a good decision. She will never be a successful artist.
Everyone has likes and dislikes, and has their own opinion…mine is that “Danny” is not an true Allison fan and does not understand her style of music…I vigorously disagree about “zero star power” …Well, if “star power” is performing some acrobatic feat, dressing up in monstrous flaming garb, crawling on the stage or french-kissing the guitarist, then you’re correct…A little unpolished? Maybe.Can she sing definitely..For me, watching her singing “No One Else” unplugged is very moving for me. I AM A ROCKER. Her sound is one that I have been desiring for years to emerge as an heir to the female rocker throne. JIVE just missed the mark on everything. They wanted some tween artist and discovered too late that they had a rocker trying to sing pop…evidence when they tried to remake “Don’t Waste the Pretty” with Orianthi to add a rockier edge..Problem was, they tried to do a quick fix,but it doesn’t do anything for the rest of the CD. I think if the CD was done 6-12 months later, it would have been a completely different product. Good things will come her way. It’s just a matter of having the right support team that knows what see really needs.
