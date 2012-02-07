Allison Janney, Tony Shalhoub will topline NBC’s ‘Friday Night Dinner’

NBC has lined up a pair of Emmy winners to star in the network’s “Friday Night Dinner” pilot.
According to Deadline.com, Allison Janney and Tony Shalhoub will play the parents in Greg Daniels’ adaptation of Robert Popper’s successful British format, which focuses on a somewhat odd family and their Friday night dinners.
Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter played the roles in the original series.
The NBC “Friday Night Dinner” pilot will be directed by Ken Kwapis, with Daniels, Popper and Howard Klein executive producing.
Janney won four Emmys for her performance on “The West Wing” and received generally enthusiastic notices for her role last season on ABC’s short-lived “Mr. Sunshine.”
Those four Emmy wins make Shalhoub look like a bit of a slacker with his three wins for “Monk” (and zero wins for “Wings”). 
Both actors will have to respect their showrunner, Emmy-wise, because Daniels has won five Emmys.

TAGSALLISON JANNEYFriday Night DinnerPILOT SEASONpilotsTONY SHALHOUB

