‘Always Sunny’ star Rob McElhenney to direct family adventure ‘Figment’

(CBR) Deadline has learned that “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-creator and co-star Rob McElhenney has closed a potentially seven-figure deal with Legendary Pictures to write, produce and direct “Figment.”
The film is a family action-adventure comparable to “Goonies” or “E.T.” about a hyper-imaginative boy and his family who have to deal with their worst fears given life. McElhenney sold the idea with four-minute test reel comprised of footage he shot for two “Figment” scenes and a 20-minute pitch; Legendary reportedly bought it then and there.
The film will mark McElhenney”s feature debut as both a director and screenwriter. The career development comes after 10 seasons of “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The show”s 11th season is expected to premiere in early 2015 on FXX.
Join The Discussion: Log In With