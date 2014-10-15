‘Always Sunny’ star Rob McElhenney to direct family adventure ‘Figment’

#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
and 10.15.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Deadline has learned that “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-creator and co-star Rob McElhenney has closed a potentially seven-figure deal with Legendary Pictures to write, produce and direct “Figment.”

The film is a family action-adventure comparable to “Goonies” or “E.T.” about a hyper-imaginative boy and his family who have to deal with their worst fears given life. McElhenney sold the idea with four-minute test reel comprised of footage he shot for two “Figment” scenes and a 20-minute pitch; Legendary reportedly bought it then and there.

The film will mark McElhenney”s feature debut as both a director and screenwriter. The career development comes after 10 seasons of “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The show”s 11th season is expected to premiere in early 2015 on FXX.

Around The Web

TOPICS#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSFigmentFXXIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIAROB MCELHENNEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP