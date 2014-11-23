AMAs: One Direction perform ‘Night Changes,’ hearts melt across the nation

#ONE DIRECTION
11.23.14 4 years ago

5 Seconds of Summer? Never heard of them.

One Direction took the AMA stage for a rendition of their latest single “Night Changes,” in a performance that was 180 degrees out from their boy-band “rivals.” Here's how it breaks down: if you like One Direction, you'll like it. If you don't like One Direction, you won't. Simple!

Oh don't worry, they won all three awards they were nominated for.

Check out the performance below and let us know what you think in the comments.

