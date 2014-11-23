AMAs: One Direction perform ‘Night Changes,’ hearts melt across the nation

5 Seconds of Summer? Never heard of them.

One Direction took the AMA stage for a rendition of their latest single “Night Changes,” in a performance that was 180 degrees out from their boy-band “rivals.” Here's how it breaks down: if you like One Direction, you'll like it. If you don't like One Direction, you won't. Simple!

Oh don't worry, they won all three awards they were nominated for.

