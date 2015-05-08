Amazing Disney parody ‘Beauty and the Beat Boots’: Count the star cameos

Todrick Hall, the YouTube star and onetime “American Idol” semifinalist, has a habit of producing unbelievable, gay-centric clips parodying Disney figures. His empire has grown, and now in the new video “Beauty and the Beat Boots” he brings us a slew of gay and gayish celebrity cameos and points out that, yes, Belle is a bit basic.

Here are my favorite cameos (so far; I might find a few dozen more later)

RuPaul. There he is at LA's gay dance basilica The Abbey having no time for Belle's speech. Pit Crew! Away with us!

Daniel Franzese of “Mean Girls” and “Looking.” He's palling around with “Big Brother” alum Frankie Grande, who is really committed to that Burger King Kids Club look.

Fortune Feimster. The onetime “Chelsea Lately” regular and standup star can be broadly funny or throw down a great one-liner.

Ross Mathews: I feel like we haven't seen the “Hello, Ross” host and Jay Leno sidekick around a bunch of gay guys yet for some reason. But here we are! His “Madonna” line-read is great.

Lance Bass: Finally. A good, solid finger-snap from Lance Bass. We've been waiting a long time for that.

Also in this video: “American Idol” finalist Vonzell Solomon (loved her), YouTube star GloZell, and assorted “RuPaul's Drag Race” alums. It's like the “Battle of the Network Stars” of homosexuality.