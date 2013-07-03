‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ and ‘RoboCop’ confirmed for Comic-Con 2013

Pay close attention to the fans you see dressed as legendary heroes Spider-Man and RoboCop at Comic-Con this year, for one of them could be a famous actor.

Sony unveiled its plans for the upcoming annual event today, and both “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “RoboCop” will be the subject of star-studded panels on Friday, July 19 in the massive Hall H.

Andrew Garfield will be on hand for the “Amazing Spider-Man 2” panel, along with co-stars Jamie Foxx and Dane DeHann, producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach and director Marc Webb. They’ll present footage from the film dn maybe even talk up the already-announced follow-up sequels, aiming to be released in 2016 and 2018.

Garfield appeared at Comic-Con in 2011, as an audience member dressed as Spidey before revealing his true identity and joining the panel for “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Meanwhile, the studio’s presentation of the forthcoming “RoboCop” remake will include director José Padilha, and actors Joel Kinnaman, Abbie Cornish, and Samuel L. Jackson (No “Avengers” questions, please).

Additionally, the “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” panel will feature a Q&A with directors Cody Cameron and Kris Pearn, plus voice actors Anna Faris, and Terry Crews.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will be released May 2, 2014. “Cloudy” comes to theaters this September 27. “RoboCop” is set for a Feb 7, 2014 release date.