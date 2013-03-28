‘The Office’s’ B.J. Novak joins ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ cast

“Day 38. A supposed rumor about a Dunder-Mifflin takeover of Oscorp?”

That was the tweet sent out by director Marc Webb from the set of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” on Thursday, accompanied by the above photo of “Office” star B.J. Novak, who has apparently joined the cast of the forthcoming superhero sequel in an unknown capacity. Given Webb’s Oscorp reference, could Novak perhaps be portraying an employee of Norman Osborn’s (Chris Cooper)? That remains to be seen, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Novak’s big-screen credits include Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” and “The Dictator.” The actor/writer completed his series-regular run on “The Office” last season.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is slated for release on May 2, 2014.

Official “Amazing Spider-Man 2” synopsis:



“In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ for Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), life is busy – between taking out the bad guys as Spider-Man and spending time with the person he loves, Gwen (Emma Stone), high school graduation can”t come quickly enough. Peter hasn”t forgotten about the promise he made to Gwen”s father to protect her by staying away – but that”s a promise he just can”t keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro (Jamie Foxx), emerges, an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, and Peter uncovers new clues about his past.”