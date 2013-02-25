‘Amazing Spider-Man 2”s redesigned Spidey costume revealed

Behold, Spidey’s brand-new costume.

And hey, it actually is fairly different, with a number of changes including considerably larger eyeholes, a different shade of red (let’s call it maroon) and a spider insignia that’s been switched from jet-black to medium-gray. Indeed, the design hews much closer to Tobey Maguire’s getup from the original trilogy than the ensemble featured in last year’s reboot.

You can check out the new suit (courtesy of Coming Soon) below, and beyond that a look at the costume from the first “Amazing Spider-Man” for comparison purposes. After viewing, be sure and vote for your favorite in the poll below.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” hits theaters on May 2, 2014.