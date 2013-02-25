‘Amazing Spider-Man 2”s redesigned Spidey costume revealed

Behold, Spidey’s brand-new costume.
And hey, it actually is fairly different, with a number of changes including considerably larger eyeholes, a different shade of red (let’s call it maroon) and a spider insignia that’s been switched from jet-black to medium-gray. Indeed, the design hews much closer to Tobey Maguire’s getup from the original trilogy than the ensemble featured in last year’s reboot.
You can check out the new suit (courtesy of Coming Soon) below, and beyond that a look at the costume from the first “Amazing Spider-Man” for comparison purposes. After viewing, be sure and vote for your favorite in the poll below.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” hits theaters on May 2, 2014.
New version is awesome!
Really dig the new version.
This is a joke.
The “new” suit is EXACTLY the same as the Rami suit, besides the eyes.
It even has the EXACT SAME patern of rectangles in the fabric.
The EXACT SAME.
No; look at the spider & the webbing around it & how it kind of merges into said webbing. It’s much different. It’s just subtle.
I submit that the more it is alike to the Rami costume (using the exact same fabric with the exact same rectangle pattern and raised webbing that is silvery not solid black) is what’s really the point.
I didn’t hate the Webb costume (didn’t love it either), but even if in making a new costume, I didn’t think he’d go back and copy Rami’s design.
It’s kinda weird. These are supposed to be separate universes. I mean, Bale wasn’t wearing Keaton’s batsuit, right?
It IS very close to the Raimi version, but the eyes make a HUGE difference.
My theory? Even though this is a Sony picture, I think this was a Marvel Studios/Disney initiated change. I feel like this costume would fit very cleanly into the Marvel Studios universe, while the other wouldn’t have gelled as well.
I think this might be our first hint leading toward a Spidey appearance in The Avengers 2.
I’d take that bet.
Seems very similar to the Spiderman cartoon that currently airs. The bigger eyes give a slightly anime feel. I dig it.
ThIs is a step in the right direction. The ASM costume looked like it was made from a bunch of basketballs.
the asm costume was very sleek and a great update to one of the best suits plus it was supposed to look more realistic
I like the older version better. The new one looks like a Raimi redo. I think I’ll have to see it in action before I get accustomed to it, though. I already have the Amazing Spiderman costume from Mr. Costumes, and I like it due to its overwhelming blues and yellow tinted goggles. I’ll miss that in the new one.
The issue isn’t the form… the issue is the content which, last time around, was amazingly bad. Modifying the costume is the least of what needs to change.
Looks like a carbon fiber suit!