‘Amazing Spider-Man’ director Marc Webb eyes ‘Cold Comfort’

and 03.03.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Deadline reports the “Amazing Spider-Man” and “(300) Days of Summer” director is attached to helm “Cold Comfort”, Fox”s adaptation of the novel “How to Catch a Russian Spy”, co-written by Ellis Henican. It”s based on the true story of an American civilian who trains himself to become a spy, working with the FBI to take down a Russian intelligence operative working within the United States.

There”s no word on when production on “Cold Comfort” will begin. Remember that Webb has been confirmed by Sony to direct “The Amazing Spider-Man 3”, due out in theaters in 2016.

