Amazon renews ‘Mozart in the Jungle’ for third season

Mozart in the Jungle, the show most people never heard of until its second season won two major Golden Globes, has been renewed for a third season on Amazon, the streaming service announced today.

The third season will begin production later this year and, according to Amazon, will shuttle the New York Symphony (or at least some of its musicians) off to Europe.

Mozart was a surprise winner for Best Television Series – Comedy at the Golden Globes last month, and star Gael Garcia Bernal also picked up a Best Actor trophy. No word on how many episodes the third season will have or when it will be released, but Seasons 1 and 2 each had 10 episodes and came out in late December of 2014 and 2015, respectively.