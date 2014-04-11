Amazon to purchase digital comics distributor comiXology

(CBR) Amazon has announced that the massive online retailer has reached an agreement to acquire comiXology, the leading digital comics distributor in the North American market. Terms of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of this year, were not disclosed.

“ComiXology's mission is to spread the love of comics and graphic novels in all forms,” David Steinberger, co-founder and CEO of comiXology, said in the press release announcing the news. “There is no better home for comiXology than Amazon to see this vision through. Working together, we look to accelerate a new age for comic books and graphic novels.”

What this news may mean to comiXology users remains to be seen. In an additional statement on comiXology's website, Steinberger wrote that “ComiXology will retain its identity as an Amazon subsidiary.”

“Amazon and comiXology share a passion for reinventing reading in a digital world,” David Naggar, Amazon Vice President, Content Acquisition and Independent Publishing, said in the statement. “We've long admired the passion comiXology brings to changing the way we buy and read comics and graphic novels. We look forward to investing in the business, growing the team, and together, bringing comics and graphic novels to even more readers.”

ComiXology debuted in 2007, first as a “pull list” service to aid consumers shopping for print comics at brick-and-mortar stores. The company's “Comics” app followed in 2009, both a storefront for digital comics and an e-reader platform with their patent-pending “Guided View” option. Releases from most major North American comic book publishers, with the notable exception of Dark Horse Comics, are currently available via comiXology, and their technology is used by both Marvel and DC Comics for their separately branded digital comics apps.

Amazon.com to Acquire comiXology

Founded in 2007, comiXology offers a broad library of digital comic book content from over 75 of the top publishers as well as top independent creators. Following the acquisition, comiXology”s headquarters will remain in New York.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Subject to various closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014.

