Amber Tamblyn joins CBS drama pilot from ‘Homeland’ creators

Amber Tamblyn is returning to the network that helped make her a star.

A decade after signing on for her breakthrough role as the title character in “Joan of Arcadia,” the actor has been tapped as one of the leads in the CBS drama pilot “Anatomy of Violence,” in which she’ll star as a fresh-faced FBI agent named Abby who partners with a radical criminal psychiatrist at the agency (the previously-cast Skeet Ulrich) with whom she shares a “conflicted past.” Inspired by the nonfiction book “The Anatomy of Violence: The Biological Roots of Crime” by Adrian Raine, the potential series comes from “Homeland”‘s Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and Alex Cary.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Tamblyn’s last major TV role was a 15-episode recurring guest arc on Fox’s “House” during the show’s seventh and eighth seasons.

