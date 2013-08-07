Amber Tamblyn joins ‘Two and a Half Men’ as Charlie’s illegitimate lesbian daughter

Amber Tamblyn has daddy issues.
The “House” actress has signed on to play Charlie Harper’s (Charlie Sheen) illegitimate daughter Jenny on CBS’s “Two and a Half Men,” in a five-episode arc that could be extended into a series-regular role if the character proves popular with viewers. Jenny is described as a lesbian who has moved to L.A. to pursue an acting career and reconnect with her family. The gag is that she’s into everything her father liked – women included. If the role moves into series-regular territory, Deadline says there is a scenario already in place that would see Jenny moving in with Walden (Ashton Kutcher) and her uncle Alan (Jon Cryer)..
In addition to “House,” Tamblyn recently completed a stint on IFC miniseries “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret” opposite real-life husband David Cross.
Do you think Tamblyn is a good choice for the role? Sound off in the comments.
I’ll say this for Lorre and his team: at least they’ve created a character not tailor-made to fall in love with Kutcher’s character.
It’d actually be pretty cool if this character becomes somewhat of a best-buddy type relationship for Kutcher, pushing the hammy and constantly mugging Jon Cryer into the background, where at this point, he belongs.
Also… the show would be better with more Ryan Stiles, and again, less Jon Cryer.
We both know Jon Cryer steals the show, even when charlie was around, without him the show will be dead
without Jon Cryer, this show would have died a long time ago
I’m not too sure if she can do a comedic role such as this one. Sure she can play a Lesbian, but to do it on a comedic show such as tis one, I find it a little hard to believe.
Never liked Amber Tamblyn much as an actress, let alone a comedic one. So, I doubt she’ll add much to the ‘comic’ mix. She’s, definitely, not funny. Sour, somber, sarcastic, sad, terse, biting, beeatchy…..yes, she can do that. Please, please let the stint be for only the five episodes…..not as a regular. I’m still trying to get used to Ashton Kutcher. YIKES!
So this show has essentially become it’s own spinoff, correct? Only one of the two and a half men is left standing.
This show is do desperate for a Charlie Harper character , they are casting the daughter he never knew he had to play that same character. Lorre…bite the fucking bullet and approach Sheen again. This is getting sad.
yes love her!!!!
Proud to say I’ve never watched I single episode of 2 1/2 Men.
They SHOULD have CANCELLED the series when they did NOT deal with Charley Sheen in GOOD FAITH and not leave its half man Angus in “poor spirits”.