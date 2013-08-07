Amber Tamblyn joins ‘Two and a Half Men’ as Charlie’s illegitimate lesbian daughter

Amber Tamblyn has daddy issues.

The “House” actress has signed on to play Charlie Harper’s (Charlie Sheen) illegitimate daughter Jenny on CBS’s “Two and a Half Men,” in a five-episode arc that could be extended into a series-regular role if the character proves popular with viewers. Jenny is described as a lesbian who has moved to L.A. to pursue an acting career and reconnect with her family. The gag is that she’s into everything her father liked – women included. If the role moves into series-regular territory, Deadline says there is a scenario already in place that would see Jenny moving in with Walden (Ashton Kutcher) and her uncle Alan (Jon Cryer)..

In addition to “House,” Tamblyn recently completed a stint on IFC miniseries “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret” opposite real-life husband David Cross.

Do you think Tamblyn is a good choice for the role? Sound off in the comments.

