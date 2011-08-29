AMC considering ‘post-game’ talk shows to air after scripted dramas

In an interesting move, AMC has decided to dip their toe into Bravo-tested waters by considering a new talk show series that would air immediately following their scripted dramas. As a matter of fact, they’ve already commissioned Michael Davies’ Embassy Row Productions, the company behind Bravo’s hit series “Watch What Happens: Live”, to film a “Walking Dead”-themed pilot episode with TV personality Chris Hardwick as host. If they decide to move forward, expect the as-yet-untitled series to air after other AMC original series like “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad”.
As suggested over at Vulture, the decision stems from a desire to retain viewers who normally tune out once the credits roll on new episodes of their original series. Given that talk shows are relatively inexpensive to produce, the network is likely viewing at this as a cheap way to boost audience numbers. Vulture also correctly points out that the hunger for such a “post-game” style series is evident not only from the success of “WWH” but the often-voracious readership of episode recaps on sites like Vulture and Hitfix.
I’ll be curious to see how this pans out for the network. It’s certainly an inspired idea, but scripted series also lack the train-wreck nature of reality TV that makes the latter ripe for the talk-show treatment. Of course, something along the lines of a staged debate between recently-deposed “Walking Dead” showrunner Frank Darabont and AMC original programming head Joel Stillerman could help rectify that.
That could be either interesting or a red hot mess. Most talking heads aren’t smart enough to discuss something like Mad Men.
I think Chris Hardwick is especially unqualified. I started listening to his Nerdist podcast mainly for the guest he has the on the show but he forces his guests to play along with the humor stylings he and his fellow podcasters have developed not even being flexible depending on the guest.
This was extremely apparent to me when he invited Craig Ferguson on to his show. Ferguson was baring his soul on his journey from Scotland through the entertainment industry and what kept him interested intellectually and personally and doing his own late night show and in the middle of this beautiful story Hardwick interrupts Ferguson to ponder whether what the implications would be if The Jetsons had be presented as an antecedent to The Flintstones.
I find Hardwick to be intelligent but in the end vapid and that does not bode well for a person who is to probing the finer points of Mad Men.
How about one for The Killing — and let people call in live?
As someone who loves listening to the Official Breaking Bad podcast I wholeheartedly support this idea, though of course it will live or die based on who they get to talk each week. If, like the podcast, they bring in some combination of the writer, director, producer and star of the episode to discuss it than it will make must see viewing; especially if Veena Sud gets to host one on The Killing.
I think I’d rather read the Hitfix and A.V. Club recaps than watch AMC shills speak the gospil of a show I just watched. If they made it funny, or critical in an honest way, I’d totally watch. But if it’s just Chris Hardwick fawning over the brilliance of the show, that will get old quickly.
I like the idea but not with Hardwick.
I like the idea…but think Alan and Dan should be the hosts :)
DO BREAKING BAD