AMC files response to Frank Darabont’s ‘baseless’ lawsuit over ‘Walking Dead’ exit

(CBR) AMC has responded to Frank Darabont’s lawsuit against the network, calling the action “baseless” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an eight-page response filed Thursday in New York City ( viewable here ), AMC’s attorneys individually denied Darabont’s multiple allegations, and asked all claims to be dismissed with prejudice. The network’s full statement to THR reads, “AMC Networks has filed its initial response to the Darabont lawsuit. We look forward to demonstrating through the legal process that this is a baseless lawsuit built on claims that have no merit.”