AMC files response to Frank Darabont’s ‘baseless’ lawsuit over ‘Walking Dead’ exit

(CBR) AMC has responded to Frank Darabont’s lawsuit against the network, calling the action “baseless” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
In an eight-page response filed Thursday in New York City (viewable here), AMC’s attorneys individually denied Darabont’s multiple allegations, and asked all claims to be dismissed with prejudice. The network’s full statement to THR reads, “AMC Networks has filed its initial response to the Darabont lawsuit. We look forward to demonstrating through the legal process that this is a baseless lawsuit built on claims that have no merit.”
Darabont’s suit, filed in December, alleged that the writer/director was wrongfully fired as showrunner, and that AMC has set an unrealistically low license fee for “The Walking Dead” in order to deny funds to profit participants — and thus, owe him money. Darabont served as showrunner for season one of “The Walking Dead,” which has been a massive hit for the network, and developed the Image Comics series’ adaptation to television. Darabont was fired from “The Walking Dead” in July 2011, three months before the start of season two.
