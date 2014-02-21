AMC files response to Frank Darabont’s ‘baseless’ lawsuit over ‘Walking Dead’ exit

#AMC #The Walking Dead
and 02.21.14 4 years ago
(CBR)  AMC has responded to Frank Darabont’s lawsuit against the network, calling the action “baseless” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
In an eight-page response filed Thursday in New York City (viewable here), AMC’s attorneys individually denied Darabont’s multiple allegations, and asked all claims to be dismissed with prejudice. The network’s full statement to THR reads, “AMC Networks has filed its initial response to the Darabont lawsuit. We look forward to demonstrating through the legal process that this is a baseless lawsuit built on claims that have no merit.”
Darabont’s suit, filed in December, alleged that the writer/director was wrongfully fired as showrunner, and that AMC has set an unrealistically low license fee for “The Walking Dead” in order to deny funds to profit participants — and thus, owe him money. Darabont served as showrunner for season one of “The Walking Dead,” which has been a massive hit for the network, and developed the Image Comics series’ adaptation to television. Darabont was fired from “The Walking Dead” in July 2011, three months before the start of season two.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCFrank DarabontThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP