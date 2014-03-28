AMC geeks out with Chris Carter and Kevin Smith

(CBR) After years without a new Chris Carter series, fans of the “X-Files” creator can look forward to not one, but two in the near future.

In addition to the upcoming Amazon series “The After”, Carter is also working with “Walking Dead” producer Gale Anne Hurd to adapt Annie Jacobson”s “Area 51: An Uncensored History of America”s Top Secret Military Base”. Shortened to the more manageable “Area 51”, the project takes a modern look at the famous military base associated with extraterrestrials. While Hurd was first attached in 2011, AMC is finally moving forward with the project.

That news was among a flurry of programming announcements that included the addition of “Sons of Anarchy” veteran Dave Erickson as a co-writer and executive producer of the cable channel”s “Walking Dead” spinoff, the renewal of Kevin Smith”s “Comic Book Men”, a series order for a TV version of his podcast “Hollywood Babble-On” with co-host Ralph Garman, and the development of a collecting-based docuseries featuring “CBM” regular guest star Rob Bruce.

AMC will also move forward with the adaptation of Mary Doria Russell”s Jesuits-meet-aliens sci-fi novel “The Sparrow” and an untitled reality series in which Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan takes the reins of indie wrestling outfit Resistance Pro.