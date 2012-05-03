AMC greenlights drama pilots from Chris Mundy and Richard LaGravenese

In a rare move for the cable network, AMC announced today that it’s greenlighting two new drama series.

“Low Winter Sun,” from “Criminal Minds” writer-executive producer Chris Mundy, is a tale of crime and police corruption set in the Detroit underworld. The pilot is based on a British mini-series from 2006 that featured Mark Strong (“Kick-Ass,” “Green Lantern”). Mundy was also a supervising producer on “Cold Case.”

Meanwhile, The Untitled LaGravenese & Goldwyn Project will be a legal thriller about a District Attorney who reopens a notorious murder case after uncovering new evidence. It comes from writer and executive producer Richard LaGravenese (who penned “The Fisher King” and “Water for Elephants”) and exec producer Tony Goldwyn (“Justified,” “Damages”).

It’s the first time AMC has greenlit two shows at the same time. The cable channel is home to “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Killing” and “The Walking Dead.”

“Both of these shows represent an opportunity to continue what our existing scripted series have established so well – a commitment to great writing, and shows that tackle complex characters in a genuine and authentic way,” said AMC’s Joel Stillerman in a statement. “Richard and Tony have collaborated on an explosive piece of storytelling that explores race and capital punishment in a way that transcends the legal genre; and Chris has captured the strength and intensity of the source material to create a muscular, Detroit-based character piece that explores the themes of such diverse stories as ‘Crime and Punishment’ and ‘Heat.’”