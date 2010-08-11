AMC picks up the drama pilot formerly known as ‘The Killing’

08.11.10

Continuing its perfect pilot-to-series ratio, AMC has given a series order to the drama pilot formerly known as “The Killing.”
Based on the Danish series “Forbrydelsen,” AMC’s new project is set in Seattle and focuses on the murder of a young girl and the subsequent police investigation led by a homicide detective played by Mireille Enos (“Big Love”). The series will take multiple perspectives in examining the murder investigation from the points-of-view of the police, the victim’s family and the suspects.
The pilot was adapted for American TV by Veena Sud (“Cold Case”) and directed by Patty Jenkins (“Monster”). In addition to Enos, the series features Billy Campbell, Michelle Forbes, Joel Kinnaman and Brent Sexton.
“We are thrilled to be moving forward with this stunning piece of television. It is a crime drama, but it is also a gripping character based story that pulls you in and doesn’t let go. The storytelling is completely compelling, and the show is visually breathtaking. Veena, Patty, Fuse, FTVS and the cast did a phenomenal job of bringing it to life.” states Joel Stillerman, AMC”s senior vice president of original programming, production and digital content.
The currently untitled drama will shoot in Vancouver beginning this fall. The 13-episode first season will premiere in 2011. This is the fifth series greenlit by AMC, following Emmy winners “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” the newly launched “Rubicon” and this fall’s “The Walking Dead.”
“Ever since Mikkel Bondesen brought us this remarkable Danish mini-series, we were determined to bring it to American television,” states David Madden, Executive Vice President, Fox Television Studios. “We are so proud to be working with AMC and our extraordinary cast on this very special series.”

