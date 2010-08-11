AMC picks up the drama pilot formerly known as ‘The Killing’

Continuing its perfect pilot-to-series ratio, AMC has given a series order to the drama pilot formerly known as “The Killing.”
Based on the Danish series “Forbrydelsen,” AMC’s new project is set in Seattle and focuses on the murder of a young girl and the subsequent police investigation led by a homicide detective played by Mireille Enos (“Big Love”). The series will take multiple perspectives in examining the murder investigation from the points-of-view of the police, the victim’s family and the suspects.
The pilot was adapted for American TV by Veena Sud (“Cold Case”) and directed by Patty Jenkins (“Monster”). In addition to Enos, the series features Billy Campbell, Michelle Forbes, Joel Kinnaman and Brent Sexton.
“We are thrilled to be moving forward with this stunning piece of television. It is a crime drama, but it is also a gripping character based story that pulls you in and doesn’t let go. The storytelling is completely compelling, and the show is visually breathtaking. Veena, Patty, Fuse, FTVS and the cast did a phenomenal job of bringing it to life.” states Joel Stillerman, AMC”s senior vice president of original programming, production and digital content.
The currently untitled drama will shoot in Vancouver beginning this fall. The 13-episode first season will premiere in 2011. This is the fifth series greenlit by AMC, following Emmy winners “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” the newly launched “Rubicon” and this fall’s “The Walking Dead.”
“Ever since Mikkel Bondesen brought us this remarkable Danish mini-series, we were determined to bring it to American television,” states David Madden, Executive Vice President, Fox Television Studios. “We are so proud to be working with AMC and our extraordinary cast on this very special series.”
It sounds like it’s for people who find Rubicon just too fast paced and intense.
….umm…what about The Prisoner? I know it was never intended to be a series, but it was so unbelievably awful, we shouldn’t say AMC has a perfect record still. Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and now Rubicon are all three of my favorite shows on tv, I’m not knocking AMC, they are amazing. But The Prisoner was unwatchable.
Crow3711 – I happily and frequently defended “The Prisoner” when it premiered and happily will continue to do so. One’s feelings about “The Prisoner” don’t impact that every pilot AMC has produced has been sent to series, which is the objective standard by which I’m viewing “perfection” here…
-Daniel
The Prisoner was just a mini-series, you creep. If you want to contest AMC’s perfect record, you’d be better off bringing up their mediocre mid-90s comedy Remember WENN, which never amounted to anything.
I’m willing to admit that maybe The Prisoner would have been considerably less shameful had it been edited by a sane person.
Always nice to see how AMC forgets to mention it’s 2 original series that aired before Mad Men ..back in the 90s.
The Lot and Remember WENN.
The Quality of Breaking Bad and Mad Men buy this network lots and lots of leeway, I’ll check it out, at least for a few episodes…
I always liked her (Mireille Enos) on Big Love, even last season when it got to it’s most unbearable, she was always solid.
I saw the original Danish series and absolutely loved it (granted, I’m from there). I only hope AMC will do it justice.
The original danish version started great, with its eerie realism and gripping compassion for the victim and her family. But it completely lost pace after the first 3 episodes, sending the plot down one obvious dead end after another… Can only hope that the American version captures all the different characters and the feeling of real tragedy of the murder. But with a bit more pace.