AMC orders additional ‘Walking Dead’ Season 3 episodes

AMC has extended the third season renewal for “The Walking Dead” to include a trio of bonus episodes.

While Saturday’s (January 14) “Walking Dead” extension brings Season 3 to 16 episodes, up from six for the first season, 13 for Season 2 and the originally ordered 13 for next season.

Presumably the third “Walking Dead” season will be targeting the show’s traditional October premiere window.

Through the first seven episodes of its second season, “The Walking Dead” continues to draw the biggest audience among adults 18-49 of any basic cable drama in TV history. Off the air since November, “The Walking Dead” will return to complete this season starting on February 12 with an episode titled “Nebraska.

A nominee for Best Television Series Drama at the 2011 Golden Globes, “The Walking Dead” won an Emmy earlier this year for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. The show’s ensemble cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jon Bernthal, Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden and Jeffrey DeMunn.