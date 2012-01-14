AMC orders additional ‘Walking Dead’ Season 3 episodes

AMC has extended the third season renewal for “The Walking Dead” to include a trio of bonus episodes.
While Saturday’s (January 14) “Walking Dead” extension brings Season 3 to 16 episodes, up from six for the first season, 13 for Season 2 and the originally ordered 13 for next season.
Presumably the third “Walking Dead” season will be targeting the show’s traditional October premiere window.
Through the first seven episodes of its second season, “The Walking Dead” continues to draw the biggest audience among adults 18-49 of any basic cable drama in TV history. Off the air since November, “The Walking Dead” will return to complete this season starting on February 12 with an episode titled “Nebraska.
A nominee for Best Television Series Drama at the 2011 Golden Globes, “The Walking Dead” won an Emmy earlier this year for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. The show’s ensemble cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jon Bernthal, Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden and Jeffrey DeMunn.
They renewed back in October. The only new info here is the episode order.
[www.hitfix.com]
Yup. TOTAL brain-freeze. Fixed/Adjusted…
-Daniel
So even more padding than S2. Great.
I’m guessing this’ll make it easier to split the season. Ugh.
Wow, sixteen more episodes at that farm. I can’t wait.
It’s all gonna kick off next season, no more farm and hopefully Rick will start losing guys marbles…
TWD is the most ridiculous thing on TV. It should be canceled immediately. People who watch this are as brain dead as the zombies.
fuck yourself HA. When the zombies come theyre gonna get ya.
How do you know there are zombies on the show? If there is something on TV that I DONT like I definitely change channels, but it seems that you must be watching the TWD as well….GOTTCHA!!!!
BTW, I looooove the show…Cant wait for season 3, And I can assure you am not as brain dead as the zombies….
oh i cant wait for the season 3
i cant wait for the season three when it will be aired?