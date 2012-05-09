AMC renews ‘Talking Dead,’ Kevin Smith’s ‘Comic Book Men’

AMC has given 16-episode renewals for second seasons of the unscripted shows “Comic Book Men” and “Talking Dead.”

The renewals come accompanied by many effusive statements from all involved.

“Pinch my fat ass, ’cause I must be dreaming! A thousand thank you’s wouldn’t cover the gratitude I’m feeling right now. And as you might imagine, everyone at SModcast Pictures is in love with everyone at AMC today! Rest assured, Walt, Bry, Mike, Ming and I are suited up and ready to hit the ice for our second season with Team AMC,” blurbs Kevin Smith.

“Comic Book Men” focuses on the employees and customers at the Jay and Silent Bob”s Secret Stash comic book store in New Jersey. AMC boasts that “Comic Book Men” is “the most engaging reality program on television,” with a Nielsen citation, so it must be true.

“Talking Dead,” meanwhile, premiered last year as a Chris Hardwick-hosted chatfest focusing on the most recently aired “Walking Dead” episode, featuring viewer comments and questions as well as guest appearances by high profile fans of the show and actors and producers associated with the zombie hit.

“‘Talking Dead’ has been an amazing experience and I cannot pile enough hugs and thanks onto AMC for renewing it. I CAN’T WAIT for Season 3 of Walking Dead, so that we can finally talk about Rick meeting [SPOILER] and [SPOILER]-ing him with a heavy-duty [SPOILER] at the [SPOILER]. And let’s not forget all the rest of the [SPOILER]s getting in on the action! [EXPLETIVE] me! It’s going to be great…,” Hardwick blurbs.

Of the joint renewals, AMC EVP Joel Stillerman blurbs, “AMC set out to build shows around authentic characters and original worlds, and ‘Comic Book Men” really delivers on both of these. Charlie Corwin and Kevin have created a truly unique show that is funny and informative – whether you like comic books or not; and the guys from The Stash are the kind of real life experts we always wanted to build the show around. ‘Talking Dead” is just great synergy and it gives our audience a destination to continue the conversation about ‘The Walking Dead.” We are thrilled that Chris is back to lead the discussion. He is genuinely knowledgeable about the genre, and truly entertaining.”

AMC didn’t announce return dates for either show, but “The Walking Dead” is expected to have its usual October premiere.