AMC sends ‘Hell on Wheels’ to series

12.15.10 8 years ago 4 Comments
When it comes to pilots, AMC doesn’t like to mess around.
AMC announced on Wednesday (Dec. 15) that “Hell on Wheels” has been ordered to series, with a yet-to-be-determined premiere date.
Created by Joe and Tony Gayton, “Hell on Wheels” focuses on the construction of the first transcontinental railroad, in post-Civil War America. 
Anson Mount stars as a former Confederate soldier whose quest for revenge against the Union soldiers who killed his wife takes him West and finds him living in the lawless traveling town — the real life itinerant community that gives the show its title — servicing the developing railroad. Common, Dominique McElligott, Colm Meaney, Ben Esler, Philip Burke and Eddie Spears co-star.
“We are thrilled to bring ‘Hell on Wheels” to series,” states Joel Stillerman, AMC’s SVP of original programming, production and digital content. “AMC’s commitment to the western is long standing, and the genre is an important part of our brand and history as a channel. This show has some incredibly original twists and turns and a contemporary sensibility that we think will bring a very broad audience to our newest drama series.”
“Hell on Wheels” was developed by Endemol USA, produced by Entertainment One and shot in Alberta with assistance of the Government of Alberta, Alberta Film Development Program.
The drama also continues an impressive streak of pilot-to-series development in AMC’s Modern Era. AMC has ordered pilots for “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “Rubicon” and March’s “The Killing,” all of which then went on to series orders. “The Walking Dead,” the biggest drama hit in AMC’s history, was ordered to pilot, but eventually sent to series before the pilot was produced.

