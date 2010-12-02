AMC sets ‘The Killing’ for March

With “The Walking Dead” reaching its season finale this weekend, audiences will have a bit of a wait before AMC’s brings back original drama.
AMC announced on Thursday (Dec. 2) that production has formally begun on “The Killing,” which will premiere its 13-episode first season in March of 2011.
Based on the Danish series “Forbrydelsen,” “The Killing stars Mireille Enos, Billy Campbell, Michelle Forbes, Joel Kinnaman and Brent Sexton and tells the story of a murder investigation focusing on the victim’s family, the suspects and the detectives on the case, as well as the case’s implications for local politics in Seattle.
Veena Sud adapted the format and will executive produce the Fox Television Studios series along with Mikkel Bondesen.
“‘The Killing’ marks the first foray into a crime mystery genre for AMC. We were drawn to the project immediately after viewing the original format. Veena’s adaptation has everything we loved about the original and more – it is compelling and addictive storytelling,” states Susie Fitzgerald, AMC”s SVP of scripted development and current programming. “We could also not be more impressed with the level of
talent that we have working on it from our amazing cast and crew to our dedicated partners at FTVS and Fuse.”
With “Breaking Bad” pushed into the summer, “Mad Men” presumably returning late summer, “Walking Death” possibly not coming back until the fall and “Rubicon” cancelled, “The Killing” is likely to be AMC’s only drama series airing in the first half of 2011.
I hope this show is good, but I hate that they got a showrunner who has worked on crap such as Cold Case.
Your hatred of all things broadcast network is well-documented, Echos, but everybody has to start somewhere. Matt Weiner worked on Becker before David Chase hired him, and Terry Winter’s biggest pre-Sopranos credit was The Facts of Life. Shawn Ryan was working on Nash Bridges when he created The Shield. Etc. Etc. Etc.
What someone does in a job on one show where they don’t have creative freedom can tell you less than nothing about what they can do on another show where they’re in charge, on a network that leaves its creative people alone for the most part.
you just got sepwned.
I, for one, look forward to anything AMC does in television drama. I’m still pretty bitter at them for canceling Rubicon, it deserved a second season, but I still can’t knock their creative output quality-wise. Other than The Prisoner re-make they have consistently fired on all cylinders with every new endeavor.
Man, Michelle Forbes is in everything.
This looks like it could be good, but I’m still so embittered towards AMC that I can only judge it as “Was this worth cancelling ‘Rubicon’ for?”
I understand why you would feel that way but isn’t blaming one show’s cancellation for another shows existence without merit in this particular case? The Killing was picked up as a series before Rubicon ever was even a third of the way through its season. With that in mind, is there any reason to believe that AMC didn’t initially hope that BOTH would be worth keeping around? As it turns out they unfortunately, but imo understandably decided that Rubicon wasn’t, but realistically Rubicon’s cancellation and this shows existence are in no way connected as far as this being a replacement. If my post is inaccurate then I have no problem being corrected.
Anyway this show sounds interesting and I look forward to seeing it.
Lesismore – Do you feel the same way about “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and particularly “Walking Dead”? “Rubicon” was cancelled for failing to live up to the standards possible for AMC, not for “The Killing,” which was picked up before “Rubicon” was cancelled and merely continued AMC’s perfect pilot-to-series ratio. By that streak, “The Killing” would have been picked up regardless of how “Rubicon” did and the cancellation of “Rubicon” is only on the head of “Rubicon.” And if “The Killing” tanks and is cancelled, that doesn’t mean AMC made a mistake in canceling “Rubicon,” just in ordering “The Killing.”
-Daniel
Ugh, a drama with a FEMALE lead and also a FEMALE in charge of the story? I guess AMC is targetting a FEMALE audience with this show.