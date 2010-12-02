AMC sets ‘The Killing’ for March

With “The Walking Dead” reaching its season finale this weekend, audiences will have a bit of a wait before AMC’s brings back original drama.

AMC announced on Thursday (Dec. 2) that production has formally begun on “The Killing,” which will premiere its 13-episode first season in March of 2011.

Based on the Danish series “Forbrydelsen,” “The Killing stars Mireille Enos, Billy Campbell, Michelle Forbes, Joel Kinnaman and Brent Sexton and tells the story of a murder investigation focusing on the victim’s family, the suspects and the detectives on the case, as well as the case’s implications for local politics in Seattle.

Veena Sud adapted the format and will executive produce the Fox Television Studios series along with Mikkel Bondesen.

“‘The Killing’ marks the first foray into a crime mystery genre for AMC. We were drawn to the project immediately after viewing the original format. Veena’s adaptation has everything we loved about the original and more – it is compelling and addictive storytelling,” states Susie Fitzgerald, AMC”s SVP of scripted development and current programming. “We could also not be more impressed with the level of

talent that we have working on it from our amazing cast and crew to our dedicated partners at FTVS and Fuse.”

With “Breaking Bad” pushed into the summer, “Mad Men” presumably returning late summer, “Walking Death” possibly not coming back until the fall and “Rubicon” cancelled, “The Killing” is likely to be AMC’s only drama series airing in the first half of 2011.

