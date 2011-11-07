AMC’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ engineers big premiere numbers

“Hell on Wheels” is off to a good start, delivering the second biggest series premiere in AMC’s history.

Sunday (Nov. 6) night’s launch for the post-Civil War Western drew 4.4 million viewers, including 2.4 million among adults 18-49, ranking only behind last year’s “Walking Dead” premiere for AMC.

“I congratulate the entire cast and crew of ‘Hell on Wheels’ for pulling off a project of this scope. Bringing the grandeur of the old west and the building of the railroad to life is no small feat and the Gaytons, with their team, have delivered a beautiful world of which we are all so proud,” states an enthusiastic Charlie Collier, AMC’s president. “We look forward to sharing the lives of these characters in the weeks and months to come.”

Created by Joe and Tony Gayton, “Hell on Wheels” stars Anson Mount, Common and Colm Meaney atop an ensemble cast.

The “Hell on Wheels” premiere was boosted in no small amount by another strong episode of “The Walking Dead,” which drew 6.3 million viewers, including 4.3 million among adults 18-49.

“The Walking Dead” continues to be the most watched drama series in basic cable history among adults 18-49.