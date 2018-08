We've finally got a premiere date for the much-anticipated new AMC show, Preacher!

The show, which stars Dominic Cooper and is based on Garth Ennis's comic book series, will debut following the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead, at 10 p.m. ET on May 22. The second episode will air on June 5 at the show's regular 9 p.m. ET timeslot.

Here's a new poster for the show, also released today: