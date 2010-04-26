‘America the Story of Us’ shatters History records

The first night of “America the Story of Us” has set a slew of records for History.

The “America” premiere drew 5.7 million viewers on Sunday (April 25) night. The first two-hour premiere of the educational series pulled in 2.6 million viewers in the key 18-49 demographic and 2.7 million adult viewers between 25-54.

Not only did “America the Story of Us” become the most watched special in History history, but it also helped push history to its most watched primetime across the board. “America” was preceded by two episodes of “Pawn Stars,” which averaged 5 million viewers, up 28 percent from the show’s season average.

“We”re thrilled by the launch of ‘America the Story of Us,'” states History President Nancy Dubuc. “The success personifies the hunger for information and the desire to re-connect with our past. Ultimately there”s no story more dramatic and gripping than the story of America itself. We”ve tried to present this incredibly diverse narrative in a way that is engaging for people today. We”re very pleased with the response and look forward to sharing the upcoming episodes with the American public.”

The 12-hour “America” special is narrated by Liev Schreiber and will be offered on DVD to every school and accredited college in America free of charge.