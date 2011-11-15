‘American Boy’ singer Estelle announces release date for new album

Though we haven’t heard too terribly much from Estelle since her hugely-successful 2008 single “American Boy” featuring Kanye West (certified double-platinum by the RIAA) became ubiquitous on Top 40 and urban radio, the British R&B singer/rapper has finally announced a February 28th release date for her upcoming third album, titled “All of Me”, which has been preceded by the singles “Fall in Love”, “Break My Heart (feat. Rick Ross)” ” and “Thank You”.

Estelle’s last studio effort was the 2008 studio album “Shine”, which was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize in the U.K. Second single and Top 10 Billboard hit “American Boy” was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2009 Grammys, winning the latter.

Any Estelle fans out there excited for the new LP? I get the sense she may have waited too long to capitalize on the success of “American Boy” to make a dent in the Billboard charts this time around.

Music video for “Break My Heart (feat. Rick Ross)”: