‘American Dreams’ star returns to NBC for legal pilot

03.09.10 8 years ago

Brittany Snow is headed back to NBC — only this time, it’s for a legal dramedy.

The “American Dreams” actress has been tapped to play one of the lead in the pilot “Kindreds,” crafted by David E. Kelley, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kathy Bates is starring as a grouchy patent lawyer heading up a group of legal associates in the show, with Snow as her personal assistant.

Since “American Dreams” called it quits in 2005, Snow, 24, has played smaller roles in television shows such as “Law & Order: SVU,” “Nip/Tuck” and “Gossip Girl.”

