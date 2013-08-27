‘American Horror Story: Coven’ gets a premiere date and new teaser

We’ve known “October” for a long time, but the third “miniseries” of “American Horror Story” finally has an official premiere date.

The 13-episode “American Horror Story: Coven” will premiere on Wednesday, October 9 and will run through January 2014.

FX offers this description of the new season, which is a good deal more substantive than what has previously been announced.

“Over 300 years have passed since the turbulent days of the Salem witch trials and those who managed to escape are now facing extinction. Mysterious attacks have been escalating against their kind and young girls are being sent away to a special school in New Orleans to learn how to protect themselves. Wrapped up in the turmoil is new arrival, Zoe (Taissa Farmiga), who is harboring a terrifying secret of her own. Alarmed by the recent aggression, Fiona (Jessica Lange), the long-absent Supreme, sweeps back into town, determined to protect the Coven and hell-bent on decimating anyone who gets in her way.”

Interesting.

In addition to Farmiga and Lange, the “Coven” season includes returning favorites like Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Denis O’Hate, Frances Conroy and Sarah Paulson, plus a high-profile slate of new stars including Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Emma Roberts and Patti LuPone.

The “American Horror Story: Coven” creative team is led by executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear, James Wong and Jennifer Salt.

“American Horror Story Asylum” has 17 nominations going into next month’s Emmy Awards.