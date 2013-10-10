‘American Horror Story: Coven’ premiere breaks records

10.10.13 5 years ago

“American Horror Story” has put a spell on viewers. This season’s premiere could become the most-watched program in FX history. Take that, “Wilfred”!

The premiere of “American Horror Story: Coven” (click for the recap here) was also the most-watched telecast ever of the “American Horror Story” franchise, recording 5.54 million total Viewers, 3.87 million adults 18-49 (3.0 rating) and 2.34 million adults 18-34 (3.5 rating). It ranked #1 for the night in adults 18-34 against all broadcast competition in primetime (8:00-11:00PM), and it ranked #2 in adults 18-49 behind “Modern Family.” (Cable program rankers for Wednesday will be available later this afternoon.)

On a live+same Day basis, the episode, titled “Bitchcraft,” posted all-time “AHS” franchise highs across the board for the franchise and marked gains of +44% in total viewers (5.54 million vs. 3.85 million) and +39% in adults 18-49 (3.87 million vs. 2.78 million) compared with the debut of “American Horror Story: Asylum,” and an impressive +74% in total viewers (5.54 million vs. 3.18 million) and +90% in adults 18-49 (3.87 million vs. 2.04 million) compared with the premiere of “American Horror Story: Murder House.” “Coven” also scored franchise highs in women 18-49 (2.36 million) and women 18-34 (1.47 million).

The premiere telecast and encore runs (11:12 PM and 1:25 AM) of “Coven” combined to deliver 7.78 million total viewers and 5.36 Million adults 18-49.

Furthermore, if the time-shifted viewing for “American Horror Story: Coven” is in line with that of its predecessor “American Horror Story: Asylum,” last night’s debut of “Coven” could rank as the most-watched telecast in FX history, surpassing the sixth season premiere episode of “Sons of Anarchy” (9/10/13). 

Next week’s episode is titled “Boy Parts” and shows Fiona helping Zoe and Madison deal with a horrible tragedy. Meanwhile, Delphine LaLaurie struggles to adjust to modern life and Cordelia faces a dark decision about her family.
 

