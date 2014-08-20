‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ sets its October premiere date

We always knew that the latest installment of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's “American Horror Story” would have an October premiere. All three prior installments did, so why should this one be any different?

Now, however, we have an actual premiere date for “American Horror Story: Freak Show.”

The 1952-set “American Horror Story: Freak Show” will premiere on Wednesday, October 8 at 10 p.m. on FX.

In addition to familiar pieces of the “AHS” reparatory company including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy and returning players Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett, the new season has added Michael Chiklis, plus Wes Bentley, John Carroll Lynch and Patti LaBelle among many, many others.

FX describes the season thusly: “'American Horror Story: Freak Show' begins its tale in the quiet, sleepy hamlet of Jupiter, Florida. The year is 1952. A troupe of curiosities has just arrived to town, coinciding with the strange emergence of a dark entity that savagely threatens the lives of townsfolk and freaks alike. This is the story of the performers and their desperate journey of survival amidst the dying world of the American carny experience.”

Because you never know exactly what you're gonna get with “American Horror Story,” I'll certainly be looking forward to the new season, even though I had to force myself to finish “Asylum” and I dropped “Coven” very early on.

This “teaser” doesn't really impact my enthusiasm in the slightest:

How are you feeling about “AHS” these days? Are you interested in carnies?