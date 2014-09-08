‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ trailer: Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett go all in

#American Horror Story
09.08.14 4 years ago

FX

Acclaimed actresses Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett and Sarah Paulson have done something entirely unexpected: they've joined the circus.

See some of your favorite Oscar winners and nominees from years past in the first extended trailer for “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” the latest iteration of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck's grisly FX series that this time takes place inside the world of circus “freaks” in 1950s Florida.

So just how many breasts does Ms. Bassett have? Check out the full trailer below to find out.

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” premieres October 8 on FX.

