‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Girls’ crack the AFI TV Top 10 for 2012

12.10.12
The American Film Institute unveiled its TV Top 10 for 2012 on Monday (December 10), a somewhat conservative list that includes five repeat entries from last year’s Top 10.
“Breaking Bad,” “Game of Thrones,” “Louie,” “Homeland” and “Modern Family” are all repeat entries on the AFI Top 10. “Modern Family” has made the list four years running.
Prone to welcoming new shows, the AFI Top 10 has only had three repeating shows on each of the two previous lists.
Even several of the new additions to the AFI Top 10 list aren’t exactly “fresh” choices. “Mad Men” returns after a one year absence to make its fourth AFI Top 10, while “The Walking Dead” is back in the AFI Top 10 after a one-year absence.
Crashing the AFI Top 10 field for the first time are FX’s “American Horror Story,” HBO’s “Girls” and the HBO telefilm “Game Change.”
That gave HBO and AMC three Top 10 entries apiece, with FX snagging two. “Modern Family” was, as you can tell, the only network show on the AFI list.
To make room for the four additions, “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Good Wife,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Justified” all dropped out. The other show from the 2011 list was “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which didn’t air new episodes in 2012.
If you prefer lists, here’s your AFI TV Top 10 for 2012:
“Breaking Bad”
“Game of Thrones”
“Louie”
“Homeland”
“Modern Family”
“Mad Men”
“The Walking Dead”
“American Horror Story”
“Girls”
“Game Change”

