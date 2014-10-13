“American Horror Story” renewed for Season 5 after record-setting “Freak Show” ratings

The 5th installment will premiere one year from now.

“Gotham” gets a full-season pickup

Fox has ordered six additional episodes of the Batman prequel, bringing the freshman season”s total to 22.

Shooting “The Walking Dead”s” Season 5 premiere was “really tough”

Executive producer Gale Anne Hurd says last night”s premiere took nine days to shoot, up from the usual eight. “Watching it on the monitors, you had to look away,” she says. “It felt so real. Even though we”d read the scripts and we knew what was about to happen, we kept thinking ‘How are our guys gonna get out of this?” It”s incredibly visceral. You really feel that our characters are in a situation where they will not escape.”

“Battlestar”s” Jamie Bamber joins CW”s “The Messengers”

He”ll be joining the CW midseason sci-fi drama along with “True Blood”s” Ryan Smith.

“Dancing”s” Katrina Smirnoff taken by ambulance to the hospital

She suffered knee and wrist injuries during rehearsal.

“Californication” alum Evan Handler joins “Astronaut Wives Club”

He”ll play a PR officer at NASA on the ABC drama.

Katie Holmes got negative reviews the last time she played Jackie Kennedy

Why is she reprising Jackie O for “The Kennedys” follow-up?

“The Following” promotes Gregg Henry

He”ll be a series regular on Season 3.