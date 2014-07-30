‘American Horror Story’ star Jessica Lange tapped for Santa Barbara’s Kirk Douglas Award

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced Emmy- and Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange as the recipient of this year's Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The honor will be presented at a black-tie Gala dinner at Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara on Nov. 16, an event which serves as an annual fundraiser for SBIFF.

“Jessica Lange possesses the three key elements in making it in this crazy business: talent, beauty and intelligence, all of which have served her well and continue to do so,” Kirk Douglas said. “It is my honor to give her my reward.

Recent recipients of the honor include Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris and John Travolta.

Lange received her sixth Emmy nomination to date this month, for her work in FX's “American Horror Story.” She won Oscars for her performances in 1982's “Tootsie” and 1994's “Blue Sky.” She'll next be seen in Rupert Wyatt's remake of “The Gambler.”

The 30th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival runs Jan. 27 – Feb. 7, 2015.